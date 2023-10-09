Closures expected as FEMA continues dune restoration in St. Johns County

St. Johns, Fla. — Access to some St. Johns County waterways will be temporarily restricted while FEMA works to fortify hurricane-damaged beaches.

Today, the county is closing South Ponte Vedra Park, located at 2993 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard, and the Guana Tolomato Matanzas (GTM) South Parking Lot at 2200 Ponte Vedra Boulevard.

The South Ponte Vedra Park closure is expected to last about two weeks.

The GTM South lot will be closed for about a month.

In a news release, the county said it’s performing the dune restoration in phases to reduce public access restrictions.

For updates, visit sjcfl.us/CoastalProjects or contact the Coastal Management team at 904-209-0260 or coastalprojects@sjcfl.us.

