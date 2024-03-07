Victim identified in 1980 Putnam County cold case, news conference to be held on Friday

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference regarding new information in a 1980 John Doe cold case murder.

The announcement comes as the sheriff’s office confirmed DNA preserved in evidence in the case confirmed the identity of the victim, John Doe 36.

On Dec. 4, 1980, during a routine patrol, a deputy found the body of a partially buried man near Sisco Road and Broward Lake Roan in Pomona Park.

The sheriff’s office said there was no identification on the man and he was believed to be a migrant worker from a farm nearby. The case quickly went cold and the deceased was buried in a plot with a metal marker showing John Doe 36.

A potential match of the identity of the victim was confirmed after Captain Chris Stallings discovered hair and DNA preserved in evidence.

More information is expected to be released on the case at the news conference on Fri., March 8 at 11:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office said that the family of the deceased will be there.

