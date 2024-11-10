‘Commentary to the community:’ Local police cracking down on homeless camps

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is cracking down on homeless camps after a new state-mandated ban on public sleeping and camping.

Officers broke down two different camps around Third Street last week where they found several stolen items. On Facebook, the department announced the arrest of two occupants for theft.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir talked to people who live and work close to the homeless camps.

Dr. Bob Hersh, a shopper, said homelessness is a problem in the area, but the city needs to more for those people.

“A lot of folks are stealing because they’re desperate. They’re not stealing necessarily because they have nothing better to do with their lives. Essentially, it’s a commentary to the community of what we need to be providing them more with,” Hersh said.

