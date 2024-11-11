Community gathers downtown for the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Veterans Day, we honor those who have fought for our freedom and served in all military branches.

People of all ages came out to the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade downtown on Monday to say thank you to all military past and present.

“We like to give thanks for what they’ve all done,” Gary Lafrance, a veteran, said. “And some families have given so much we really need to recognize all of them.”

The parade started on Water Street in front of the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts and went down Bay Street, ending at Lot X near EverBank Stadium.

The parade featured Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Grand Marshal former state Sen. John Thrasher, who served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a decorated Captain.

In addition, the parade included senior military officials, active duty and retired military units, veteran groups, local school groups, decorative floats, and more.

Sarah Abernathy never misses an opportunity to support our nation’s heroes.

“Some gave their lives, ultimate, lives, you know, die for this country and just serving this country,” Abernathy said.

She has a long list of family members who served or are currently active-duty service members.

And for more than 40 years, she has come out to the parade.

Action News Jax also caught up with Richard Ernisse, who served 27 and a half years in the military.

“Most of it was fun,” Ernisse said. “I enjoyed it, that’s why I did so many years. But then this place called Vietnam showed up and it ruined all the fun.”

