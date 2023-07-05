Construction has yet to begin on Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a month-long delay, construction for The Riverfront Plaza Project was supposed to begin today.

The work should have started for the development and what supporters say will be a financial jolt for downtown businesses.

The big green space in Downtown Jacksonville used to be the old site of The Jacksonville Landing.

“I remember the landing used to have a fudgery inside. They would make fudge and give you little samples, the landing was a great place to gather,” said Jax local Kurtis Henderson.

That was until it was torn down in 2020. After debating, the city of Jacksonville decided to use the space to build The Riverfront Plaza Project slated to start today, July 5, 2023.

Developers say this space will have a hotel, sky garden, outdoor dining and more within one year. The project was set to start weeks ago, but due to holidays and major events that would’ve contributed to heavy traffic in the area, the city delayed construction by one month. The building process was set to start today but hadn’t as of this morning. We reached out to the Downtown Investment Authority and Mayor Deegan’s office asking why.

“I hope that whatever comes in the future is a place we can gather in community,” said Havens.

From right to left Jax locals and friends Henderson, Caroline Havens and Haley Cox say Jax is evolving. They hope The Riverfront Plaza Project starts soon.

“I really do enjoy the sense of urgency that Jacksonville has with creating more community building. They’ve done riverside jams, the jazz fest every year, that big bouncy house,” said Cox.

According to developers, when The Riverfront Plaza Project starts, it’ll begin with the redesigning of Independent Drive which is the street right across from the plaza. When we get answers from the city on the project’s progress, we’ll make sure to update you.

