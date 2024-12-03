Convicted Jacksonville child sex offender pleads guilty to producing child sexual abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kevin John Merritt, of Jacksonville, pled guilty to producing videos and photos of him sexually abusing a child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Merritt is a registered sex offender after having been convicted of possessing child sexual abuse materials in 2011.

According to a news release, court documents show that an investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from a social media app in Sept. 2022. The tip said that child sexual abuse materials were being sent between users, one of which was located in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and confirmed that Merritt was the user distributing the illegal material.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, JSO later found over 100 illegal videos and photos on Merritt’s phone.

He was arrested on Mar. 16, 2023, and has been in custody since then. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2025.

Merritt faces a minimum penalty of 25 years, up to 50 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

