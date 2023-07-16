Council on Aging offers AARP Smart Driver Course at THE PLAYERS Community Senior Center

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Council on Aging is excited to announce that it will be hosting the AARP Smart Driver Course at THE PLAYERS Community Senior Center on August 15 and 16. This two-day course offers participants the opportunity to learn research-based safety strategies to enhance their driving skills and stay safe on the road.

The AARP Smart Driver Course is designed to provide valuable insights and practical tips for older adults, helping them navigate the challenges of driving in today’s traffic environment.

Upon completing the course, participants may be eligible for a multi-year discount on their car insurance, making it a beneficial opportunity for all drivers. It is important to consult with your auto insurance agent to determine the specific details of the discount.

The course will be held at THE PLAYERS Community Senior Center, located at 175 Landrum Lane in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The first session will take place on Tuesday, August 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., followed by the second session on Wednesday, August 16, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is mandatory for participants to attend both days in order to receive a completion certificate. This certificate is a requirement to be eligible for an auto insurance discount, although the amount of the discount may vary depending on the insurer.

To enroll in the course, individuals can register by calling (904) 209-3659. The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. However, AARP® Medicare Supplement Plan insured by UnitedHealthcare members can attend the course for free. If you have this coverage and wish to participate at no cost, please remember to bring proof of your insurance to the class.

Space for the AARP Smart Driver Course is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible. This comprehensive program offers valuable information and resources to help senior drivers stay safe and confident behind the wheel.

About Council on Aging:

The Council on Aging is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs of seniors in St. Augustine and the surrounding areas. Their mission is to provide programs and services that promote independence, well-being, and quality of life for older adults. With a commitment to community engagement and support, the Council on Aging strives to enhance the lives of seniors and create an inclusive and age-friendly environment.

