Couple files lawsuit against Jacksonville mega-church after leaving amid controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The founder of a Jacksonville mega-church has filed a lawsuit against leadership of the church he left amid controversy.

Stovall Weems and his wife Kerri filed the lawsuit in federal court in Jacksonville on Wed., Jun. 12.

The couple accused the new leaders of Celebration Church of conspiring to force the Weems out.

Last year, the church leadership accused Weems of owing the church more than $30 million.

Weems stepped down from his leadership role at Celebration before that report was made public.

Here is the entire 42-page lawsuit: