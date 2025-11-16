Crash involving motorcycle shuts down Blanding Boulevard

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A serious crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle has closed all southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard in Clay County.

Clay County Fire Rescue says they responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m. Sunday near Belmont Boulevard in Orange Park.

Officials have issued a trauma alert due to the severity of injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid Blanding Boulevard and seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

Additional updates will be provided as more information is released.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.