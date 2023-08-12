Crash on Powers Avenue turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office State that at roughly 10:50 p.m. Friday night, an SUV collided with a motorcycle.

JSO’s traffic homicide unit states that a man on a motorcycle was heading Southbound on Powers Avenue, “at a high rate of speed.”

An Acura MDX heading northbound on Powers Avenue and attempted to make a left turn at the 6200 block. Neither vehicle had time to stop, resulting in the SUV colliding with the motorcycle.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue (JFRD) responded to the scene of the crash and pronounced the 20-year-old motorcyclist deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Acura was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries

This marks the 108th traffic fatality in Duval County this year. Traffic Homicide detectives are on-scene actively investigating the incident.

The southbound lanes on Powers Avenue from Morton Street to Toledo Road were temporarily closed around 1:30 a.m.; but are now open.

