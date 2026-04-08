Another Duval County school bus involved in a crash on Zoo Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 3:49 p.m. - According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, eight children and one adult on the school bus were transported to the hospital. All have non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. - Duval County Public Schools confirms at least eight students were transported for medical assessment as a precaution. A backup bus has arrived on site. Students will be taken back to John E. Ford Elementary.

ORIGINAL STORY - For the second time in less than two weeks, a school bus carrying Duval County elementary school students was involved in a crash.

According to the school district, the crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on Zoo Parkway as the students were returning from a field trip.

No injuries have been reported.

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The students were first and second graders from John E. Ford Elementary School.

First responders are on scene.

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