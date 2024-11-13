Two separate wrecks closed all lanes of Mathews Bridge on Wednesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. | All Eastbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge were reopened and the Westbound side has only one lane open at this time.

Both Eastbound lanes are now open. Westbound lanes currently has one lane open. Please continue to use an alternative routes if possible as we work on clearing the roadway. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 13, 2024

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge are blocked Wednesday morning due to two separate crashes with injuries. Jacksonville police sent out the traffic alert at 5:44 a.m. about the westbound lanes being closed for a wreck with injuries. Another alert was sent 10 minutes later about a crash blocking the eastbound lanes due to another wreck.

