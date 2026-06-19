CCSO: Man in custody after officers, SWAT respond to Fleming Island neighborhood

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax that a man was taken into custody Thursday evening after barricading himself in his backyard during a mental health crisis.

The incident happened in Fleming Island, in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Stratford Lane.

A large police presence was reported just before 7 p.m., and officials asked people to avoid the area.

CCSO said the man fired a couple of shots into the ground while contained in his backyard.

SWAT was called in to negotiate with the man, and a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said he was able to be taken into custody without incident.

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