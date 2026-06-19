Man wounded in shooting after pointing rifle at driver, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20s is in stable condition Thursday evening after being shot multiple times in what police say began as a dispute over a parked car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the 9300 block of Norfolk Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting, JSO said. Before officers arrived, the man who fired the shots called police to report that he had been involved in a shooting.

A short time later, the wounded man drove himself to a nearby hospital, police said.

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According to a preliminary investigation, the shooter was sitting in his parked car when the other man approached and told him to leave. The shooter agreed, but when he did not leave fast enough, the man returned and pointed a rifle at him, police said.

The shooter then drew a handgun and fired multiple times before fleeing to a safe location and calling police.

Investigators said the two men are known to each other, but the shooting does not appear to be domestic or gang-related. Police believe it was an isolated incident with no further danger to the public.

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No arrests had been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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