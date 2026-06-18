‘A stronger neighborhood’: City, federal leaders celebrate progress on Christobel septic phase out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A promise dating back to consolidation is one step closer to being fulfilled, with city and federal leaders celebrating the start of the third major septic tank phase-out project Thursday.

There are more than 300 failing septic tanks in the Christobel neighborhood.

It’s a problem decades in the making, as Yvonne Ward has been fighting to get her neighbors hooked up to the city sewer system for half a century.

“It has been promised for us for a long period of time,” said Ward.

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That alarming number of failing septic tanks, combined with the neighborhood’s proximity to the St. Johns River, made it a priority candidate for sewer conversion after the city approved its septic phase-out plan in 2016.

Construction officially started in March on the Christobel Septic Tank Phase Out Project, which, when completed, will result in 526 lots in the neighborhood being connected to the city’s sewer system.

“To have 310 failing tanks is unacceptable,” said Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 5th District) at a news conference held Thursday to provide an update on the project.

The project is being funded by a $6.7 million EPA grant.

The city put $10 million towards citywide septic-to-sewer conversion in the current budget as well.

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Mayor Donna Deegan noted the project will not only improve the quality of life for residents living here, but also improve water quality in the St. Johns River and help drive economic growth.

“For example, there are many empty lots that will be prime for development once they’re connected to central water and sewer service,” said Deegan. ”As new home construction and investment increase it brings more residents, it brings economic activity, also brings growth. That means rising property values, more community pride and overall just a stronger neighborhood.”

But neighbors like Ward argued there is still a lot more work to be done, with several nearby streets still waiting in the pipeline to get hooked up to the city’s sewer system.

“We’re looking to get everybody off of septic tanks so that we can have a good neighborhood,” said Ward.

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Completion of this project is slated for fall of 2028.

That same year, another major septic-to-sewer project is slated to begin in the Riverview neighborhood.

That project will impact 2,500 properties, which will make it the largest septic-to-sewer conversion project in the city to-date.

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