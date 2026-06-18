First Alert Weather: A very warm night after widely scattered showers and storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Widely scattered evening showers and storms will be locally heavy, but certainly won’t occur everywhere.

Otherwise, very warm tonight with lows only around 80 degrees.

Showers and storms will increase for Friday and Saturday afternoon with some heavy downpours and a few strong storms.

Rainfall coverage will be far greater than the last couple days.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90 – not quite as hot but still very humid.

Storms become more widely scattered again for Father’s Day into early next week, so temperatures turn hotter with highs in the 90s.

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TONIGHT: A widely scattered shower/storm early…. partly cloudy, very warm. Low: 78

FRIDAY: Morning sun, hot & humid with afternoon showers & scattered t’storms. High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT: Shower/t’storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with midday & afternoon showers/ t’storms. High: 90

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny & hot with widely scattered afternoon showers/t’storm. 73/94

MONDAY: Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 73/95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 75/92

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