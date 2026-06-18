First Alert Weather: A very warm night after widely scattered showers and storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Widely scattered evening showers and storms will be locally heavy, but certainly won’t occur everywhere.
- Otherwise, very warm tonight with lows only around 80 degrees.
- Showers and storms will increase for Friday and Saturday afternoon with some heavy downpours and a few strong storms.
- Rainfall coverage will be far greater than the last couple days.
- Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90 – not quite as hot but still very humid.
- Storms become more widely scattered again for Father’s Day into early next week, so temperatures turn hotter with highs in the 90s.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: A widely scattered shower/storm early…. partly cloudy, very warm. Low: 78
FRIDAY: Morning sun, hot & humid with afternoon showers & scattered t’storms. High: 91
FRIDAY NIGHT: Shower/t’storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with midday & afternoon showers/ t’storms. High: 90
FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny & hot with widely scattered afternoon showers/t’storm. 73/94
MONDAY: Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 73/95
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/93
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 75/92
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