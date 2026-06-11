Crashes causing major backups on I-295 in Jacksonville, Blanding Blvd. in Clay Co.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has closed two lanes of traffic Thursday morning on Blanding Boulevard in Clay County. The crash, which is causing a major backup occurred south of SR 215.

Another crash is causing a major backup on Interstate 295 westbound for traffic coming off of the Buckman Bridge. The crash, which has closed one lane, is causing a 15 minute back up.

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