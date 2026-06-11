Hours-long Folkston standoff, police activity ends, still unknown what occurred | What We Know

CHARALTON COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long law enforcement standoff on Main Street in Folkston concluded early Thursday morning. Action News Jax remains there trying to find out what occurred to prompt the massive police response Wednesday evening.

Folkston’s police chief told Action News Jax on Thursday morning an update on the incident would be given later in the day.

The incident involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the GBI, but details regarding its nature remain unconfirmed. The Charlton County Emergency Management Agency confirmed the scene was cleared and normal traffic operations have resumed in the affected area.

The standoff began at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and lasted over 5 hours, ending at 1:18 a.m. A heavy law enforcement presence was centered just beyond a Circle K, affecting the area between Okefenokee Parkway and US 1.

At one point, video shows officers pointing their guns at a nearby building and a power outage occurred in the area of the incident affecting more than 290 people.

Action News Jax is still working to determine if the power outage was related to the standoff.

Cade McWilliams, a resident, described the scene as alarming. “I’ve seen a lot of law enforcement personnel, a lot of guns drawn, a lot of stories going around,” McWilliams said.

0 of 5 Downtown Folkston police standoff Police activity in Downtown Folkston, Ga. Wednesday evening (June 10, 2026) into Thursday morning closed roads for several hours. (Thomas Johnson / Action News Jax) Downtown Folkston police standoff Police activity in Downtown Folkston, Ga. Wednesday evening (June 10, 2026) into Thursday morning closed roads for several hours. (Thomas Johnson / Action News Jax) Downtown Folkston police standoff Police activity in Downtown Folkston, Ga. Wednesday evening (June 10, 2026) into Thursday morning closed roads for several hours. (Thomas Johnson / Action News Jax) Downtown Folkston police standoff Police activity in Downtown Folkston, Ga. Wednesday evening (June 10, 2026) into Thursday morning closed roads for several hours. (Thomas Johnson / Action News Jax) Downtown Folkston police standoff Police activity in Downtown Folkston, Ga. Wednesday evening (June 10, 2026) into Thursday morning closed roads for several hours. (Thomas Johnson / Action News Jax)

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