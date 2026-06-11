First Alert Weather: Heat, humidity build into weekend; temperatures feeling like 100-105°

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Dry and clear start to our morning. Temperatures are mild and in the mid 70s.

There will be a few afternoon and evening storms today mainly inland. Temperatures will climb this afternoon into the low 90s.

Humidity will be building for the end of the week and will be oppressive this weekend. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 90s. Factoring in the humidity, heat index values will be 100°+.

Saturday will be the hottest day with heat index values between 100-105°.

It is going to be hot all the way to the beaches this weekend.

Only widely isolated afternoon/evening storms both Friday and Saturday.

The best chance for rain this weekend is on Sunday with scattered storms along the I-95 corridor in the afternoon and evening.

TROPICS:

The NHC has a 10 percent chance of cyclone formation over the next 7 days for the Western Gulf. A tropical wave is unlikely to get organized before it pushes into eastern Mexico this weekend.

ARTHUR is the first name on the list.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated inland storm. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: A few lingering inland showers. LOW: 75

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 95 (Feels like 100+)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers/t’storm. Humid! 73/94 (Feels like 100-105)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/92 (Feels like 100-105)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 74/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/91

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