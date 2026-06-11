Charlton County officials urge public to avoid Main Street, police responding

CHARLTON, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office and Charlton County EMA urge people to avoid Main Street between Okefenokee Parkway and US-1.
Seek alternative routes until further notice.
Charlton County EMA says people should expect increased law enforcement presence and potential traffic delays in the area.
Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and will update with more information on air and online.
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