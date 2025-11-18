Creating an offensive identity: Jaguars’ rushing attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Previously, the Jaguars ground game was maybe the weakest part of the team, consistently failing to convert on short down and distances. Travis Etienne and the offensive line struggled to get really anything going.

Etienne averaged a meager 3.7 yards per carry last season, while the offensive line ranked dead last in the NFL, providing just 0.90 yards for the running backs before contact.

Fixing the run was a major selling point as to why the Jaguars sought after Liam Coen. And he has delivered.

As of Week 11, the Jaguars rank eighth in the NFL, averaging 127.5 rushing yards per game. In truth, it should be even higher if not for a few games where the Jaguars got in their own way.

Penalties and early deficits have caused the Jaguars to go away from running the ball on numerous occasions this season.

The red zone has become an area where the Jaguars especially like to utilize their backs and even Trevor Lawrence’s legs. On the season, the Jaguars have totaled 14 rushing touchdowns, fourth most in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence’s five touchdowns are tied for fourth among QBs, matching his season-high through just 10 games.

The yards per carry might not be at the top of the league, but Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, and the offensive line are all being incredibly efficient at picking up yards.

The Jaguars rushing success rate of 46.1% ranks fifth best in the NFL. They lack the explosive yards but are routinely staying ahead of the sticks on the ground.

Avoiding tackles for loss and rushes for no gain has also been something that’s kept the Jaguars’ ground game going. The Jaguars are one of the teams with the lowest stuff rate in the NFL at just 13.6%. Etienne and Tuten’s ability to make defenders miss no doubt has helped across the board.

If the Jaguars can avoid penalties and stay on schedule, their identity as a strong running team with an opportunistic defense might just carry them into the playoffs. It certainly helped them throttle the 7-4 Chargers this past weekend with a record 47 rushing attempts.

Jaguars Rushing Attack

