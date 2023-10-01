Creeks Softball wins the Babe Ruth World Series

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — After winning the Florida State Championship, and taking home the win for the 8U division together, the all-girls Creeks Softball team went on to win their biggest title yet, Champions of the Babe Ruth World Series, for the second year in a row.

Babe Ruth Softball is an international youth softball league, and their World Series Invitational invites teams from all over the country.

“These girls beat out every team in the US, including Puerto Rico,” shares their coach, Luis Cordero. “They’ve worked so hard this year and this win, as well as the fact that they ended their season undefeated 36-0, proves they’re the best of the best.” Coach Cordero has been with the Creeks Softball Association for 3 years, coaching for 7 years, and is proud to lead these ladies on and off the field. “I love coaching and teaching the game of softball,” he says. “But what I love most is seeing how this team has come together and hustled to new heights, both on and off the field.

The 8U Softball World Series tournament was held in Jensen Beach, Florida, and proved exciting. The Creeks Softball team went 7-0, and their explosive offense scored 83 runs during the tournament and their defense only allowed 14 runs. Their winning streak continued to their final game against Jamesville 8U from North Carolina. “Believe in yourself. There is no one better for the job!,” exclaims Georgia Griffin, shortstop for the team. And that’s exactly what this team did, clinching the title with a final winning score of 8-3.

“I know this is an accomplishment the girls are proud of,” says Coach Cordero. “Everybody came together; the assistant coaches, the players, and the parents. The girls always came ready to practice to learn and get better. Hopefully, they will always remember the line that I would say to them at practice and before games, ‘Have 100 percent focus, give 100 percent effort, and have a positive attitude. I firmly believe if you approach anything in life with this in mind, you will succeed. And wow, did the girls succeed!

