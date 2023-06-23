As the date for the new concealed carry law closes in, here is what you need to know

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County’s Sheriff Cook has a list of a few things the public should know before the new concealed carry law goes into effect on July 1.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

1- The weapon or firearm must be concealed from the ordinary sight of another person, such as hidden in a bag, backpack, or in a hidden holster on the body.

2- You must be 21 years old to conceal carry in Florida

3- You must have a valid ID on you at all times

4- You must be a resident, citizen, or permanent resident of the United States

5- You cannot be a convicted felon

6- You cannot suffer from a physical infirmity that prevents the safe handling of the firearm

7- You cannot carry your firearm in places where it is unlawful - such as schools, government buildings, airports, and bars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Laws on concealed carry are still different in many states around the county, so you should still have a permit if you plan on traveling out of state with your firearm.

Sheriff Cook also recommends that any person who chooses to carry should be familiar with their weapon and practice with it on a regular basis.

If you are carrying concealed and are stopped by a deputy, Clay County Sheriff’s Office does kindly ask that you notify the deputy that you are armed.

Although this is NOT required, it does allow the deputy to have full situational awareness.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you choose to carry concealed without a permit, Sheriff Cook strongly encourages you to read the entire Florida State Statute and become familiar with all of the provisions regarding it.

This law will be highlighted Clay County Sheriff’s Office page over the upcoming days.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.