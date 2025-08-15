Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of Blanding Boulevard in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — All lanes of Blanding Boulevard are shut down due to a deadly traffic crash Friday afternoon, which killed a 56-year-old Middleburg man.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, he was driving a sedan east on Azalea Ridge Boulevard around 4:29 pm and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Blanding Boulevard.

When he crossed onto Blanding Boulevard, FHP said he was hit by a pickup truck driving southbound. The man later died at the hospital.

The man driving the truck suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with the crash investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Blanding Blvd. will be closed in both directions between Branan Field Road/Baxley Road and CR-220 for an “extended period’ of time.

Due to the crash and subsequent detours, heavy delays are expected.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]