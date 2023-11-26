Deck the Chairs is cancelled today due to rain impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deck The Chairs Holiday Display organizers are following the rainy weather and for safety reasons made the unfortunate decision to shut power off to the decorated chair displays throughout the day Sunday.

The DTC exhibit team is expecting the rains to saturate Latham Park space creating potential electrical problems for the evening lights.

DTC Sunday concessions has also been cancelled and park displays will not be powered up until grounds dry out to safely restore all the power.

DTC expects the space to be fully lit for Monday evening and the remainder of the week.

Organizers apologize for any inconveniences that this might create.

To learn more or to volunteer, please visit www.deckthechairs.org.

