First Alert Weather: Hot days ahead with some late-week rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures mostly in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Today will be hot with afternoon highs rising to near 90 degrees.

Most areas will stay completely dry, but inland SE GA (i.e. Waycross) could see an isolated shower or two.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar to today.

Humidity will noticeably rise Thursday into the weekend with feels like temperatures climbing to near and above 100F each afternoon. Actual temperatures will rise to the low and middle 90s. Feeling like summer!

Rain chances return in isolated fashion Thursday but become more scattered Friday into the weekend, primarily along the inland-moving sea breeze in the afternoons.

Our long-term drought and wildfire risk continues.

TROPICS:

No active storms. No areas of concern.

Monday morning tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

TODAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 73

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated inland shower/storm. 70/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot/humid, isolated inland shower/storm. 71/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot/humid, a few inland storms. 72/92

SATURDAY: Hot/humid, a few storms. 73/94

SUNDAY: Hot/humid, a few storms. 73/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Monday, June 8, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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