Deerwood Country Club partners with Travis Fulton Golf to elevate member experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deerwood Country Club has announced a new partnership with Travis Fulton Golf, effective August 1, to elevate members’ golf experience.

This collaboration aims to boost Deerwood’s instructional programs by incorporating Travis Fulton’s nationally respected brand, offering members a comprehensive platform that includes private instruction, clinics, junior development, women’s programs, and exclusive golf schools.

The partnership is designed to cater to private club members who seek top-tier golf instruction and a superior club experience.

“Our partnership with Travis Fulton Golf positions Deerwood as an elite destination for golf instruction in the Southeast,” said C. Thayer Kern, General Manager.

“We’re excited to give our members direct access to one of the best instructors in the country, while showcasing the beautifully renovated club to future members of Deerwood Country Club.”

It aims to elevate the quality of play and enrich the overall member experience at Deerwood Country Club.

Fulton is recognized as one of the game’s most trusted educators, bringing added depth and visibility to Deerwood’s golf programs.

“With Travis Fulton Golf joining the Deerwood team, we are entering an exciting new chapter at Deerwood marked by excellence, innovation, and our drive to provide members with the best golf experience at our club,” said Mike Broderick, PGA, Director of Golf.

