Deputies capture suspect after 6-hour manhunt in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody after hours of searching in Fernandina Beach Wednesday night.

The search centered on the area of Robinhood Drive, which is just south of the intersection of Sadler Road and South 14th Street.

Deputies asked for the public’s help in finding Ryan Daniel Nave around 4 P.M, saying only that he was a suspect in an incident that happened on Robinhood Drive.

Officials reveal that he was finally taken into custody just after 10 P.M.

Action News Jax was in Fernandina Beach throughout the search, and one neighbor said he believed to have seen him.

“I saw a gentleman on the left-hand side of the road coming out of a ditch,” said David Powell.

Powell said the man, who looked like Nave, was covered in blood.

“He was pulling up his shorts and had a red shirt on, brown-blackish hair with a short beard and blood all over,” said Powell.

He told Action News Jax and deputies the man claimed he fell into the ditch. But Powell said he didn’t buy that because there was too much blood.

“I am surprised to see that many police officers out here,” said Powell.

When Action News Jax was at the scene Wednesday, we saw deputies focus their investigation on one particular house.

Some neighbors in the area, who did not want to speak on camera, told Action News Jax they’ve seen a lot of drug activity at that house.

Powell said he has seen deputies there in the past.

“Maybe one or two,” said Powell. “But I ain’t ever seen 20 cars.”

