St. Augustine man killed in Alachua County crash, FHP says

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 24 (Waldo Road) and Northeast 57th Street.

According to FHP, a 50-year-old man from St. Augustine was trying to cross Waldo Road when he was hit by a sedan traveling northeast in the left lane.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigators said the man crossed directly in front of the car and failed to yield the right-of-way, resulting in the crash.

The St. Augustine man died at the scene.

The driver, a 34-year-old Gainesville woman, was not injured, according to FHP.

According to FHP, the area was poorly lit at the time of the crash, and the pedestrian was not wearing reflective or high-visibility clothing, making the pedestrian harder to see.

The crash remains under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.