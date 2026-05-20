Delivered before dark: Amazon expands same-day delivery service in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amazon is expanding fast delivery options in Jacksonville through its new same-day fulfillment center, offering customers access to tens of thousands of products in as little as one hour.

The facility, known as SJA1, opened in October and is the first Amazon same-day delivery center in North Florida. The warehouse fulfills orders for more than 90,000 items, including groceries, household essentials and electronics.

“Customers have shown that they want their items faster, and that’s what we do here at SJA1,” Steve Conin, site leader at the facility, said.

Customers living within 15 miles of the warehouse can qualify for one-hour delivery service. Amazon Prime members can receive one-hour delivery for $9.99, three-hour delivery for $5.99, or free five-hour delivery on qualifying orders over $25.

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For non-Prime members, one-hour delivery costs $19.99, while three-hour delivery is available for $9.99.

During a tour of the facility, Action News Jax observed how orders move from placement to fulfillment within minutes. Employees and robotic systems work together to sort, pick and package items before they are delivered by independent Amazon Flex drivers.

The warehouse employs approximately 150 workers and processes a wide variety of products for same-day shipping.

“We have vacuums, diapers are another popular one, a lawn mower, an electric lawn mower,” Conin said while showcasing some of the items ordered through the service.

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Amazon officials say customer demand for the service has grown steadily since the facility opened.

“Since the launch, we have seen a tremendous demand for our service,” Conin said. “We certainly expect to grow the volume at this site throughout the entire state of Florida.”

Action News Jax tested the service by placing an order to the station. Although the station was outside the one-hour delivery zone, the package arrived within two hours using the three-hour delivery option.

If you are interested in same-day delivery , just browse through eligible products on the Amazon website or app and be sure to select the same-day delivery options listed near the top of the search page.

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