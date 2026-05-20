2026 Georgia Primary Election: Here are the candidates who won their party’s nominations

ATLANTA — Georgia voters will decide on dozens of statewide and federal elections for the 2026 general election this November.

The list includes the race for the next governor as Gov. Brian Kemp’s second term ends this year.

Here are the candidates who won their party’s nominations in the May primaries to advance to the general election. A few nominations will be decided in a June runoff.

GEORGIA GOVERNOR

Democratic nominee: Keisha Lance Bottoms

Republican nominee: Burt Jones and Rick Jackson will meet in a June runoff for the party’s nomination.

Libertarian: Chase Oliver

GEORGIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democratic nominee: Josh McLaurin and Nabilah Parkes will meet in a June runoff for the party’s nomination.

Republican nominee: Greg Dolezal and John F. Kennedy will meet in a June runoff for the party’s nomination.

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE

Democratic nominee: Penny Reynolds and Dana Barrett will meet in a June runoff for the party’s nomination.

Republican nominee: Tim Fleming and Vernon Jones will meet in a June runoff for the party’s nomination.

GEORGIA AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Democratic nominee: Katherine Juhan-Arnold

Republican nominee: Tyler J. Harper (incumbent)

GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic nominee: Tanya Miller

Republican nominee: Brian Strickland

GEORGIA INSURANCE AND FIRE SAFETY COMMISSIONER

Democratic nominee: Keisha Sean Waites and Deandre Mathis will meet in a June runoff for the party’s nomination.

Republican nominee: John King (incumbent)

GEORGIA LABOR COMMISSIONER

Democratic nominee: Nikki Porcher and Michelle Sanchez will meet in a June runoff for the party’s nomination.

Republican nominee: Bárbara Yolanda Rivera Holmes (incumbent)

GEORGIA STATE SUPERINTENDENT

Democratic nominees: Anton Anthony, Lydia Catalina Powell, Otha Thornton

Republican nominees: Richard Lee Woods (incumbent), Fred Jackson Longgrear, Mesha Mainor, Nelva Melissa Lee, Randell Eugene Trammell (NOT CALLED AS OF 5/20)

GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DISTRICT 3

Democratic nominee: Peter Jacob Hubbard (Incumbent)

Republicans: Brandon Martin, Fitz Johnson (NOT CALLED AS OF 5/20)

GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DISTRICT 5

Democratic nominees: Shelia Edwards

Republican nominees: Bobby Mehan, Carolyn Tatum Roddy, Joshua Aaron Tolbert (NOT CALLED AS OF 5/20)

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