Design public information meeting announced for Old Middleburg Rd. widening project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has extended an invitation to all concerned citizens, property and business owners, organizations, and local government officials to attend a Design Public Information Meeting regarding the proposed widening of Old Middleburg Road.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Argyle Branch Library, located at 7973 Old Middleburg Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32222.

The primary objective of the meeting is to provide complete project details and solicit feedback from the community. The proposed project calls for widening Old Middleburg Road, stretching from Argyle Forest Boulevard to 103rd Street, from its current two lanes to four lanes.

Additionally, the project aims to introduce a curb and gutter roadway section, construct a multi-use path and sidewalk, improve signalization, and replace a bridge.

In order to ensure active community participation, the City of Jacksonville will adopt an informal open house format for the meeting. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from the City of Jacksonville and their engineering consultants, who will be present to discuss the project and address any inquiries.

For those unable to attend the meeting, written comments will be accepted. Comments must be postmarked or mailed no later than July 21, 2023, to be included as part of the official meeting record.

Jason Hall, PE, Project Manager at England Thims & Miller, Inc., will be responsible for receiving the written comments. They can be sent to 14775 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258, or emailed to Jason Hall at 18076-omr@etminc.com.

The City of Jacksonville urges all interested parties to attend and contribute to the dialogue surrounding this significant infrastructure development.

