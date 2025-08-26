Reported designer of Taylor Swift engagement ring is from Neptune Beach, learned craft from her dad

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love story appears to have a connection to Northeast Florida.

The pop star and NFL Pro Bowler announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday to much fanfare.

Pictures of the happy couple were posted along with pictures of Swift’s engagement ring.

Kelce designed the ring, and Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry executed his vision, Page Six reports. However, neither Kelce or Swift’s camps have commented on the ring’s design at this point.

Enter the Northeast Florida connection. Lubeck is based in New York City, but is from Neptune Beach and is following in her dad’s footsteps.

Lubeck told Voyage Jacksonville in 2024 that during the pandemic, her father Jay of Jewels by Lubeck taught her the craft of goldsmithing.

Lubeck would post reels online of her creations and those got a lot of attention, she told Voyage Jacksonville. Eventually, Lubeck moved to New York City and opened an online-only consultation jewelry business.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio stopped by Jewels by Lubeck to ask about the Swift-Kelce engagement ring. She was asked to leave.

A football reminder: Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 6 at Everbank Stadium for Monday Night Football. Perhaps we will get another look at the engagement bling there?

