Devin Lloyd entering make or break season with Jaguars in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Recently, the Jaguars elected to utilize the fifth year option of former first overall pick, Travon Walker, however, they have yet to decide on linebacker Devin Lloyd.

If they elect not to pick up the option, he will be set to hit Free Agency following this upcoming season. The deadline to pick up the fifth year option is May 1, just after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

If they do use it, Lloyd would be set to make nearly $15 million, a heavy price tag for a linebacker on a prove-it deal. Jaguars’ head coach Liam Coen spoke about Devin Lloyd and his fifth year option recently.

“No plans right now in terms of, we’re having those conversations, getting used to the player,” Coen said. “We just got to get used to him a little bit and get to know him a little bit. We’re excited about him. A guy that we see we can do some things with, like, we do feel excited about some of his versatility and experience. So, some of those conversations will be open and honest and communicated.”

First round selections carry heavy expectations and Lloyd is no exception. Lloyd has had an up and down career thus far, struggling with injuries and assignments at times in coverage, however, he’s been excellent in run-defense and tackling.

Last season, Pro Football Focus graded Devin Lloyd as the tenth best linebacker in run-defense. In 2023, Lloyd was even better, finishing fourth despite facing injuries.

This past season, Lloyd’s 4.5% missed tackle rate led all linebackers. He’s as sure a tackler as you get. While Lloyd has largely been in the shadow of teammate Foye Oluokun, Oluokun’s injuries allowed Lloyd to step up in 2024.

In response, Lloyd led the Jaguars in both tackles (113) and defensive stops (59). His 59 defensive stops ranked 28th in the NFL among linebackers. Despite posting three straight 100+ tackle seasons, Lloyd’s fate in Jacksonville is still very much in the air.

Recently, there has been a lot of noise surrounding the Jaguars and Georgia Bulldog linebacker Jalon Walker, who could come in and compete with Lloyd next to Foye Oluokun.

This coming season will be huge for Devin Lloyd, who needs to prove himself in what could be his final season with the team.

