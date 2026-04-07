Woman killed, another seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Baker County: FHP

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a woman dead and another seriously injured on North Lownder Street and Constitution Place in Baker County on Monday afternoon.

According to FHP, the woman was traveling southbound on Lowder Street when her SUV hit a fence on the East shoulder. The driver was pronounced dead at Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.

FHP’s report states that the woman who died was 25-years-old, and the passenger was a 23-year-old woman from Jacksonville. Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.

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