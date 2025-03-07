Dinsmore homeowners face unanswered concerns over proposed rezoning near Bridges Road

Over 70 homeowners in the Dinsmore community voiced their frustration over a rezoning plan that would allow 141 new homes to be built in their neighborhood. During a community meeting held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, residents expressed concerns that this issue goes beyond just the normal construction annoyances.

Some homeowners fear the approval of the rezoning could lead to an increase in car accidents and crime. They told Action News Jax the narrow roads in the area, particularly near Quiet Country Lane, would become even more congested with the influx of new residents.

“I don’t know what kind of neighborhood you stay in, but we respect ours,” said one homeowner at the meeting.

Read: Community celebrates ‘substantial investment’ in Union Terminal Warehouse on Jacksonville’s Eastside

The packed house at the church included homeowners from various neighborhoods who are united in their opposition to the proposed rezoning plan. The new development would be located on near Bridges Road. Mark Vincent, a homeowner who has lived in the area for 30 years, says he likes things the way they are.

“We like the peace and quiet out here. I’ve been out here for 30 years, and some of my neighbors have been here even longer,” Vincent said.

Vincent’s goal was to convince the local city councilman that the rezoning plan is a bad idea and to urge developers to address concerns about the potential impact on the neighborhood.

One of the key issues raised by residents was the lack of a traffic study to understand how the development would affect local roads.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Have you gentlemen invested in a traffic study?” asked one concerned homeowner.

In response, the developers assured the crowd that they are fully committed to conducting a traffic study, starting the following day. However, the developers did not promise to address other concerns, such as widening Bridges Road or adding sidewalks.

Some people, including Vincent, voiced frustration over the potential impact of the rezoning. “Some of my neighbors are talking about moving because of this,” Vincent said.

Read: Concerns raised that a new bill gives Florida charter schools a leg up on traditional public schools

Homeowner Kendall Gill, who has lived in the area for several years, shared similar concerns. “We’re looking elsewhere, unfortunately. I certainly don’t want to uproot our family or see our neighbors go away,” Gill said.

District 8 City Councilman Reggie Gaffney, who represents the area, attended the meeting but stated that he does not yet have a stance on the proposed rezoning. He said he is still listening to the concerns of his constituents and plans to make an informed decision later on.

“Right now, I’m just listening to all the constituents, and I’m going to try to make the best decision for the city of Jacksonville,” Gaffney said.

Another community meeting is scheduled for next Thursday at 6 p.m. at the same location. Gaffney said the community will discuss whether to take their concerns to the City Council or work with the developers to finalize a plan that addresses the residents’ issues.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.