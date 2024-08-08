Disappearance, murder of Nassau mom Joleen Cummings featured on ID’s ‘See No Evil’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The 2018 disappearance and murder of a Nassau County mother and hairstylist is being featured in an episode of Investigation Discovery’s “See No Evil.”

Joleen Cummings was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2018. Co-worker Kimberly Kessler was found guilty of Cummings’ murder in December 2021.

Sheriff: Suspect in woman's disappearance used 18 aliases over past 22 years

Kessler was sentenced to life in prison without parole in January 2022.

Cummings and Kessler worked together at Tangles Hair Salon in Fernandina Beach.

Investigators believe Kessler killed Cummings at the salon. Cummings’ body has never been found.

The episode of “See No Evil” featuring Cummings’ case premiered on Wednesday.

It’s entitled “She’s Fake,” and features interviews with Cummings’ mother Ann Johnson, and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Mother On A Mission To Find Missing Daughter | See No Evil | ID When a hair stylist disappears after leaving work, police turn to security footage to try to find answers — and discover an unlikely suspect. Tune into #SeeNoEvil Wednesdays at 9/8c on ID. Posted by Investigation Discovery on Monday, August 5, 2024

The show’s description says, “In Fernandina Beach, Fla., cosmetologist Joleen Cummings goes missing after an appointment, her last at Tangles Salon; CCTV footage shows her car in an isolated parking lot in the middle of the night; a closer look reveals an unlikely suspect.”

“See No Evil” is available to stream on platforms like Max, Philo, Hulu, and YouTube TV with a subscription.

