JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite rain Saturday morning, about 800 people turned out for District 8’s Giving Thanks turkey giveaway. All 500 turkeys were gone in less than two hours.

Cars moved quickly through the parking lot at the corner of Dunn Avenue and Lem Turner Road as volunteers worked to get food to families ahead of Thanksgiving.

City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr., volunteers and sponsors handed out the turkeys and drinks. Those who didn’t receive a turkey were given a gift card.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Gaffney said the turnout surprised him and illustrated a major need in the community.

“I was shocked, I was surprised, but at the same time, you know, it’s a real need,” Gaffney said. “It’s a real need in the community.”

Mrs. Butler was first in line. She arrived in the parking lot at 4:30 a.m. to secure her free turkey.

“I don’t want to be at the end of the line,” Butler said. “I want to go ahead and get through and get back to the house.”

“I just thank God. It’s a blessing for me and my family today,” Butler said.

Others in line said rising costs made the giveaway especially welcome.

“Everything is going up. Prices, everything, gas, everything’s going up, so like I said, I’m happy to see that at least somebody’s giving back something so we can come out and get a free turkey,” recipient Christopher Charles said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Butler said grocery shopping has become more difficult. “When you go out to the store, I mean, they cut down on the items, the amount that you’re getting, but you’re paying more,” she said.

Rhonda Cooper picked up a turkey for a friend and said she hopes everyone has a happy holiday.

“I just hope everyone has a wonderful, happy Thanksgiving,” Cooper said.

Organizers said they hope to give away more turkeys next year.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.