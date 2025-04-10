DONNA Marathon, Half Marathon recognized on USA TODAY’s 10Best 2025 readers’ polls

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The DONNA Marathon is receiving some national recognition.

The half marathon came in as the No. 3 Best Half Marathon in the U.S. by USA TODAY’s 10Best 2025 readers’ poll.

USA TODAY praised the half-marathon’s course that runs "through Jacksonville’s beautiful beach communities and features endless scenic views and fantastic crowd support."

The full marathon came in at No. 4 on USA TODAY’s 10Best readers’ poll of Best Marathons in the U.S. for 2025.

USA TODAY highlighted the fact that the DONNA full marathon is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon and has a flat race course.

DONNA Marathon Weekend is the signature event of the DONNA Foundation, which was started in 2003 by current Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan "to meet the critical financial needs of the underserved living with breast cancer," according to the DONNA Foundation website.

The DONNA, “is the only marathon in the US dedicated to serving those with breast cancer and benefits The DONNA Foundation," according to the race website.

