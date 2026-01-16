‘Don’t touch me’: New videos show woman charged after chaotic arrest during joint ICE operation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly released video obtained by Action News Jax shows the arrest of a local woman accused of attacking law enforcement officers during a joint federal and state operation involving ICE agents.

Investigators say the incident happened on January 13 along Beach Boulevard on Jacksonville’s Southside. What began as a planned law enforcement operation quickly escalated, according to authorities.

Police say Jennifer Cruz interfered with the operation and was already in handcuffs when the situation turned chaotic.

Video footage shows Cruz yelling at officers, including shouting, “Don’t touch me.” Investigators said this happened after she allegedly interfered with the joint operation.

Additional angles of the arrest show several officers forcing Cruz to the ground as they worked to place her into custody.

According to investigators, Cruz was handcuffed at the location where the situation intensified, and they say she then attempted to kick a police officer.

Video shows Cruz narrowly missing a female officer with the kick. Officers then restrain her against the hood of a police vehicle.

In one paused frame from the footage, Cruz appears to be smiling broadly moments after the attempted kick.

Authorities say Cruz initially fled when troopers tried to detain her. After being taken into custody, investigators allege she struck officers, sending one Florida state trooper to the hospital.

Video from inside the backseat of a police vehicle shows Cruz continuing to resist officers. Cruz was also tased.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis commented on the arrest, saying, “This is not Minneapolis. That is not going to end well for you in Florida.”

Action News Jax reporter Nicholas Brooks briefly spoke with Cruz by phone. Before any questions could be asked, she repeatedly said, “No comment.”

Cruz now faces multiple felony charges related to the incident.

