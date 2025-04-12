Doubleheader Saturday: Jumbo Shrimp game Friday postponed due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Friday night face-off against Charlotte will have to wait, after storms in the area forced the game to be postponed.

Instead, the Jumbo Shrimp and the Knights will make it a two-fer Saturday.

Gates will open at 4 P.M., before the doubleheader’s first pitch at 5:05 P.M.

One ticket will get you into both games, which will be reduced to seven innings each, with about 30 minutes in between.

Saturday’s games at Vystar Ballpark will be accompanied by music from a live DJ, and a fireworks show is scheduled for afterwards.

The Jumbo Shrimp are currently on a hot streak, having won five games in a row.

Anyone who purchased tickets online or over the phone can exchange their Friday ticket for Saturday through their My Tickets account.

Walk-up tickets can be exchanged in person at the box office by the main gate or by calling (904) 358-2846.

