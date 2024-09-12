Downed trees, flooding, and soggy grounds continue to plague Northeast Florida

Heavy rain, soggy, flooded ground, and downed trees.

It’s been the story across Northeast Florida for the past several days and the downpours continued Thursday.

Photos sent in by a viewer Wednesday night showed a massive tree that collapsed and took a good chunk of the parking lot near the baseball field at Episcopal’s Southside campus with it.

An unlucky car ended up smashed as a result.

Workers were still clearing the debris Thursday afternoon.

Over in Murray Hill, we caught up with an Edelen’s Tree Service crew as they worked to dismantle another huge tree that was at risk of falling.

Tree removal expert Chris Bohn Sr. said Edelen’s has easily gotten 30 calls just this week, which is roughly three times as many as normal.

“Many of the trees have been falling over. Branches have been breaking out of trees. A lot of saturation. Definitely a lot of limbs going into other limbs, other trees, and stuff like that. So, I mean, we’ve been getting a lot of phone calls here and there,” said Bohn.

Up north near Fernandina Beach, where heavy rains dumped all Thursday afternoon, a viewer contacted us about major flooding that turned his entire front yard into a temporary lake.

And for Northeast Florida residents who may have concerns about a tree falling on their property or home, Bohn argued the sooner you get it removed, the better.

“It’s going to cost you more in the long run to get the tree, you know, taken off your house than it is just to get it up in the air,” said Bohn.

With the rain threat still expected to continue for the next several days Bohn said he expects the phone at Edelen’s Tree Service to continue ringing a pace for a while longer.

