Jacksonville property manager sued for more than $250,000 in missed payments to local companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A New York-based property management company overseeing six Jacksonville apartment communities may soon face two separate lawsuits from local companies claiming they weren’t paid for the hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of work they did at the apartments.

Earlier this year, Spear Security Operations sued Aurox Equities, the property manager of the apartment complexes, for more than $218,000 in security services it claims it provided to the apartments but was never paid for.

Those apartment communities include:

Boat House Apartments

Shore House Apartments

San Remo Apartments

Catalina Apartments

La Palma Apartments

Stardust Apartments

Miramar Apartments

Action News Jax spoke with a woman living at the Shore House Apartments, who told us she always sees the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responding to the complex and hasn’t felt safe for the past year she has lived there.

We reported last month that one of the apartments at Shore House burned down. The family living at the apartment said they didn’t have a fire extinguisher in their unit.

“They won’t keep security in the complex, and I don’t really think they care to, just from the way that they treat their residents,” she said.

She didn’t want to share her name, but she did share a receipt of the 24 separate maintenance requests she said she has filed for repairs to her A/C unit over the last year. She said the unit is still not working despite the number of times she has asked for it to be fixed.

“It’s disgusting actually, because I was, like, crying,” she said, “I had to leave my apartment so many times with my fiance and my daughter because we couldn’t live here.”

Aurox, the property manager, may soon find itself in the middle of another lawsuit from a Jacksonville company claiming it wasn’t paid for services it provided. Anixa Nazario, owner of H&N Remodeling & Cleaning Services, sent Action News Jax a list of invoices showing the more than $54,000 she claims she’s still waiting to receive from Aurox, months after the maintenance jobs she did at the apartments they manage.

She told Action News Jax she has already been talking with a lawyer about filing a lawsuit.

“It’s out of our hands. Like it’s not fair,” Nazario said, “they only care about their financials and the business. They don’t care about the small business owner. That’s me.”

Action News Jax sent an email to Aurox Equities asking for a response to the lawsuit from Spear Security Operations and the claims made by Nazario and her company. We’re still waiting for a response.

The woman at the Shore House Apartments believes the complex isn’t safe or secure enough for anyone to live there and is demanding the maintenance and security concerns to be addressed.

“It’s not fair to people to feel like they’ve spent all of this money to live in an apartment, or just to keep a roof over their head and be treated like nothing,” she said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.