Dreams Come True: The Amazing Grace Family Farms invites community to have fun for a good cause

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The mission: to make dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses on the First Coast.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Amazing Grace Farms 2023 maze design will honor the work of Dreams Come True.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Amazing Grace Crop Maze said that the family friendly attraction, in the heart of Clay County, is open to the public on Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Oct. 6 until Nov. 4. The farm is closed on Sundays but will be open on Mon., Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In addition to the five-acre maze, the Amazing Grace Crop Maze offers many attractions including jump pads, barnyard ball zone, corn cribs, fall photo ops, a cow train, farm animals, a pumpkin patch, corn hole, duck races, playground area, and more.

Read: City of Green Cove Springs accepting applications for Citizens Advisory Committee

Farm admission tickets can be purchased online at www.agcropmaze.com or at the farm. Portion of this year’s ticket sales will be donated to Dreams Come True in memory of Levi Shepherd.

“Last year, we lost a very special member of our farm team family. Levi Shepherd is the inspiration for farm attractions for children with special needs. Levi’s father, Tyler works with us at the farm and Dreams Come True has meant so much to their family. We are proud to partner with Dreams Come True to celebrate the work they do for children with life threatening illnesses. We’ve worked with Dreams Come True for many years to provide farm experiences to local families, but we are excited to honor their organization as our 2023 maze design to spread awareness for the amazing work they do in our community,” co-owner Kelly Mosley said in a statement. — Kelly Mosely, co-owner of Amazing Grace Family Farms

The farm also said that those attending wear closed-toed shoes and bring your camera, flashlight, and bug spray.

The Amazing Grace Family Farm is located between Middleburg and Keystone Heights on SR 21 at 4251 SR 21, Green Cove Springs. For additional information visit www.agcropmaze.com or email info@agcropmaze.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.