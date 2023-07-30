Driver dead on scene after crash on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Kia Forte was driving southbound on New Kings Road and was attempting to turn left on I-295 northbound ramp.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a Kia Sorrento driver was also northbound on New Kings Road.

The Kia Sorrento was driving at a high speed when colliding with the Kia Forte.

The driver of the Kia Forte was pronounced dead on the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

The driver of the Kia Sorrento was transported to the hospital.

The person dead was a male in his twenties. JSO says speed and impairment may be a factor in this incident.

This marks the 102nd traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

As far as traffic concerns, the northbound lanes on New Kings Road at I-295 remain temporarily closed at this time. The exit onto New Kings Road from I-295 South will remain closed as well until we clear the scene in a few hours.

Southbound traffic on New Kings Road has not been affected by this incident.

