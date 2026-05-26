Mother arrested for DUI, speeding 120 mph on I-10 with toddler in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother was arrested for D.U.I. after driving 120 miles per hour on I-10 with her three-year-old in the back seat, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, an officer pulled over the mother after seeing her drive 120 miles per hour on I-10. The officer enlisted the help of D.U.I. Officer Ernesto Valerio after he smelled marijuana in the car.

An investigation determined that the mother was driving under the influence and found a lit marijuana joint and several empty bottles of alcohol after searching the car. Her three-year-old was in the backseat.

In the body cam footage posted on JSO’s social media, Officer Valerio asks the mother, “You think that’s a safe way of driving with him?”

JSO says that the mother was supposedly driving fast so she could get to her 10-year-old son, who was left at home.

The mother was arrested for D.U.I. and violating Florida’s Super Speeder law, which makes it a crime to go more than 100 miles per hour.

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