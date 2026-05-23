St. Augustine couple donates $75 million to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Augustine couple is donating $75 million to Mayo Clinic in Florida to support a major healthcare expansion in Jacksonville.

According to Mayo Clinic, Paula and Randy Ringhaver made the donation in honor of their infant son, Randal “Lee” Ringhaver Jr., who died from leukemia in 1980 at 8 and a half months old.

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The newly expanded hospital tower at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville will now be named the Lee Ringhaver Tower in his memory.

Mayo Clinic said the gift will support Bold. Forward. Unbound., an effort to expand healthcare through new facilities, research and technology.

A five-story expansion of the tower opened in 2025, adding 121 patient rooms and space for future growth.

“We’ve seen firsthand the value of having Mayo Clinic’s expertise close to home,” Randy Ringhaver said in a statement.

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