FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid holiday weekend with scattered storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. Thunderstorms are tracking north of Waycross. Overall dry and cloudy start to the weekend.

It is going to be a hot and humid holiday weekend with temperatures in the low 90s. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel more like the triple digits.

The best chance for storms will be TODAY late afternoon and through the evening. Coverage will be the highest inland and through SE Georgia. But, some storms will make it to the beaches this evening. Storms will be slow moving and high rainfall totals where they setup (2”+) will be possible.

Scattered storms again on Sunday. But, they will be mainly inland.

Isolated inland storms on Memorial Day with most neighborhoods staying dry.

Higher chance for storms areawide midweek.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late afternoon through this evening. HIGH: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered inland showers and thunderstorms. High: 91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with isolated inland storms. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with only and isolated afternoon storm inland. 73/90

WEDNESDAY: Scattered afternoon storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers/storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers/storms. 69/89

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Scattered storms for the holiday weekend First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking heat, humidity and storms for the holiday weekend.

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