Man arrested after deadly shooting in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Brunswick.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, officers responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Altama Avenue for reports of a shooting.

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When officers arrived, they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said investigators later arrested Jared Williams.

He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brunswick Police Detective Bradley at 912-279-2641.

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