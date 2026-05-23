Benefit concert planned to help Brantley County fire victims

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — A fundraiser is set for Saturday in Brunswick to help families affected by recent fires in Brantley County.

Coastal Chaos Productions is hosting the “Brantley Fire Fund Rager” on Saturday at Queen and Grant, located at 1315 Grant Street in Brunswick.

Doors open at 3 p.m., and admission is $15 at the door.

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The event will feature live performances from several bands and artists, including

Mouthguard

Endbringer

Ars Goetta

Forgive & Forget

Wellwater

Trauma Code

Dream Crisis

The Maple Street Band

Clayton Hiers of Bastard Suns

Organizers say proceeds will go to the Brantley Family Connection to help victims impacted by recent fires in Brantley County.

The event will also include door prizes and raffles from local artists and businesses.

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